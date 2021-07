OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders are on the scene of a critical auto-pedestrian accident near NW 10th and MacArthur Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the 10-year-old victim is on their way to the hospital.

NW 10th is closed eastbound and one lane is open westbound.

Avoid the area if you can.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.