YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are on the scene of a drowning at a home in Yukon Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to the house near NW 10th and Cornwell around 2:30 p.m. Friday after some was found in the pool unresponsive.

Image courtesy KFOR’s Chopper 4

KFOR spoke with Major John Brown with Yukon PD said, around 2:30pm received a 911 call from neighbor on the 300 block of E. Grand Teton Court. The neighbor appeared to be drowned in his own swimming pool. Officers and medical responded and it was discovered that the elderly adult male was in fact deceased in the swimming pool.

Police officials confirm investigators are on the scene and the medical examiner’s office has been contacted. Currently, authorities are interviewing neighbors to establish a timeline of events since the adult male lived alone and has no family nearby.

Authorities say, it appears to be an accidental drowning but ultimately the ME’s office will determine cause of death.