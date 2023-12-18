OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Chopper 4 was over the scene of a rollover accident near I-44 and Martin Luther King on Monday.
Officials say at least five people were injured.
Those traveling in the area should expect delays.
This is a developing story.
