OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in western Oklahoma City Tuesday evening.

Authorities were called to the scene near Airport Rd. and S. Council Rd. around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound traffic on Airport Rd. has been shutdown while responders work the scene.

Scanner traffic indicates this may be a fatality incident.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.