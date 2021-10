OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders are investigating a multi-car injury accident in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday evening.

Crews were called to the scene near Council Rd. and NW 74th around 5 p.m. Thursday.

At least three cars were involved and at least one serious injury was reported.

Council Rd. between Riverbend Blvd. and NW 63rd is shut down as authorities investigate the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.