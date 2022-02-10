OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders are on the scene of a wreck into a yard and onto the side of a house Thursday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities were called to the scene near Hefner Rd. and MacArthur Blvd. around 1 p.m. on a wreck.

Upon arrival, they found the car hanging from the side of the house.

Thankfully, rescuers were able to free the driver and take them to the hospital.

Now, authorities are trying to figure out how this incident happened.

This is a developing story.