MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities were called on a rescue mission Wednesday afternoon after a woman was discovered trapped in a manhole in Midwest City.

Authorities were called to the scene near NE 23rd and Douglas.

Reports indicate the woman was trapped for at least 24 hours.

She was quickly removed from the sewer and transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

No other information is known at this time.

This is a developing story.