First responders save Oklahoma man after terrifying accident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is lucky to be alive after a terrifying accident while trying to mow his lawn.

Officials say a man was mowing his yard when his mower suddenly tipped over into a pond, trapping him underwater.

Edmond Officer Chase Thackerson jumped in the pond and held the man’s head above water until Edmond firefighters could arrive on scene to lift the mower.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter