EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is lucky to be alive after a terrifying accident while trying to mow his lawn.
Officials say a man was mowing his yard when his mower suddenly tipped over into a pond, trapping him underwater.
Edmond Officer Chase Thackerson jumped in the pond and held the man’s head above water until Edmond firefighters could arrive on scene to lift the mower.
LATEST STORIES:
- Oklahoma County Jail Trust could vote to accept $34 million in CARES Act money
- First responders save Oklahoma man after terrifying accident
- Police investigating robbery at cell phone store
- TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray charged in L.A. crackdown on party houses
- Arizona State student group slammed for raising money for Kenosha gunman