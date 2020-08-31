First responders save Oklahoma man after terrifying accident

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is lucky to be alive after a terrifying accident while trying to mow his lawn.

Officials say a man was mowing his yard when his mower suddenly tipped over into a pond, trapping him underwater.

Edmond Officer Chase Thackerson jumped in the pond and held the man’s head above water until Edmond firefighters could arrive on scene to lift the mower.

