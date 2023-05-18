This image released by Apple TV+ shows Lily Gladstone, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” (Apple TV+ via AP)

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – We’re getting our first look at a movie that shines a spotlight on a horrific case in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, the first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” was released.

The movie, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is set in the 1920s in Oklahoma.

Shortly after oil is discovered on the land of the Osage Nation, tribal members began being murdered in what was known as the ‘Reign of Terror.’

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is an adaptation of David Grann’s nonfiction book, depicting the crimes and the investigation into the case.

Apple and Paramount are set to release the movie in theaters on Oct. 20.