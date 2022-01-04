Five arrested after drug sting in Murray County

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – After receiving 100 tips from concerned citizens, officials in Murray County say they have arrested five people following a drug sting.

Murray County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Eddy told KXII that they received numerous complaints about drugs being sold in the area.

Following a sting operation, deputies arrested two people in Sulphur, two people in Davis, and one in Dougherty.

All five suspects were arrested on complaints of distribution of methamphetamine.

Deputies say more arrests are coming as they continue to fight the area’s drug problem.