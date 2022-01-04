Five arrested after drug sting in Murray County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – After receiving 100 tips from concerned citizens, officials in Murray County say they have arrested five people following a drug sting.

Murray County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Eddy told KXII that they received numerous complaints about drugs being sold in the area.

Following a sting operation, deputies arrested two people in Sulphur, two people in Davis, and one in Dougherty.

All five suspects were arrested on complaints of distribution of methamphetamine.

Deputies say more arrests are coming as they continue to fight the area’s drug problem.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter