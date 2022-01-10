Five more Oklahoma City schools move to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases continue to climb

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools says five more of its schools will move to virtual learning for the remainder of the week.

Capitol Hill High School, Webster Middle School, Putnam Heights Academy, Van Buren Elementary and Fillmore Elementary join Coolidge Elementary, Taft Middle School, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary and FD Moon Middle School in virtual learning this week due to an increase in student and staff absences.

Students at these schools will be learning from home until Tuesday, Jan. 18, following Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“If our staffing levels and COVID-19 case data shows we can bring students back to in-person learning sooner than Tuesday, January 18th, we will let families know as soon as possible,” said OKCPS in a letter to families.

During this time, curbside meal service will be available for breakfast and lunch at no cost to students at each of these campuses from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. each day.

Activities and athletics will continue for OKCPS students – even those who are learning virtually – while following existing COVID protocols.

If at any time a student becomes ill or develops symptoms of COVID-19, even while they are home for virtual learning, families should continue to call their child’s school to report illness and for further instructions.