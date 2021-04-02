Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Oklahoma deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Flags will be lowered across the state in honor of an Oklahoma deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

Officials say Washington County Sheriff’s deputy Kyle Davis was injured as a fight broke out between 17 inmates at the Washington County Jail.

Davis was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.

Now, Gov. Kevin Stitt is honoring Davis.

On Thursday, he signed an executive order that directed all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Davis.

“Kyle’s life and exemplary service to our state will never be forgotten,” said Governor Stitt. “Today our hearts are with Kyle’s wife, Kristin, and his children, Seth and Pearl, as we mourn the loss of a husband, father, fellow Oklahoman, and true public servant.”

Davis began his law enforcement career with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2008. He was ultimately promoted to deputy sheriff in 2010.