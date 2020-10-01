Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Oklahoma firefighter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma tanker pilot who died fighting a wildfire in Idaho is being honored across the state.

Governor Kevin Stitt has called for all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be lowered to half-staff to honor the life of Ricky Fulton.

Fulton died after his plane crashed last Tuesday while fighting the Schill Wildfire in Idaho.

