Flags to be lowered in Oklahoma following attack in Afghanistan

Local

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma flags will be lowered in honor of the U.S. servicemembers who were killed in Thursday’s attack in Kabul.

On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued Executive Order 2021-18, directing all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be flown at half-staff immediately.

The move is to honor the U.S. servicemembers and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Sarah and I grieve with the families of the brave U.S. service members who were killed and all the victims of this terrible attack,” said Gov. Stitt. “I ask Oklahomans to continue to pray for those who lost loved ones and for all the U.S. military members who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to protect and defend our freedom all over the world.”

Flags should remain lowered until 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.

