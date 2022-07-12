OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We don’t have to tell you it is hot and dry. Summers typically are in Oklahoma. But this year — it’s different. The state’s climatologist now says we’re in a “flash drought.”

“We’re definitely in a flash drought situation right now,” said Oklahoma State Climatologist Gary McManus. “We see all the indicators. We see the yellowing vegetation. We see the shrinking farm ponds, the dying crops, the terrible heat that comes along with this type of feedback effect from the drought.”

He said this is the driest the state’s been in about 100 years, with no significant precipitation since June 10.

“In fact, if we looked at the statewide average precipitation total over that timeframe from June 11th through today, [July 11] that’s the driest such period on record since at least 1921,” McManus said Monday.

With no rain in sight, the Mustang Fire Department is now taking steps to cut down on grassfires.

“We issued a hold on all burn permits for the next 14 days due to the dry conditions and the high heat with low humidity,” explained Fire Marshal Eric Halter.

KFOR’s 4 Warn Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan weighed in.

“A flash drought. It’s a powerful force,” he said. “The evaporation rates are so much higher than any rainfall that we’re getting. Everything dries out and gets crispy instantly.”

He’s also giving advice on what people can do to save their lawns and flower beds.

“If you have to water, it’s best to water in the mornings or at night,” he shared. “A good soaking rain or water is the best. A lot of times you try to water, it’ll all evaporate if you water during the peak heating of the day.”

KFOR asked McManus when we can he expect this flash drought to end and he said he doesn’t see that happening until at least August, but nothing is certain.