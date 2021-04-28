Flash flooding a major concern in southern Oklahoma

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As officials say several buildings were damaged in Pauls Valley by a possible tornado, now flooding is becoming a concern for residents in those areas.

Strong storms are expected to continue to move across southern Oklahoma for several hours, meaning the already saturated ground will likely receive even more rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the following counties:

  • Carter
  • Cotton
  • Jefferson
  • Stephens.

The warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

A flash flood warning, which is in effect until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, is in effect for the following counties:

  • Garvin
  • Hughes
  • McClain
  • Murray
  • Pontotoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Seminole.

A flood warning remains in effect for much of southern Oklahoma as well.

Drivers are being warned to not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.

