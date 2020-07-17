Flash Point prime time special tackles Gov. Stitt testing positive for COVID-19, face mask mandates & other major issues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Flash Point prime time special was broadcast on KFOR for the first time in the show’s 25-year history Thursday, and an array of pressing topics, from mandating face masks in Oklahoma to Gov. Kevin Stitt contracting COVID-19, were discussed.

Flash Point’s team of Kevin Ogle, Mike Turpen, and Todd Lamb were joined by Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Medicine.

Gov. Stitt was originally set to appear on the program for the entire hour, but his staff informed KFOR he would not be joining the program after announcing he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The panel and their special guests had plenty of timely topics to talk about.

The panel had a frank discussion about many pressing issues pertaining to COVID-19 and its various impacts on Oklahomans.

Flash Point started off with Kevin, Mike and Todd discussing Gov. Stitt testing positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Bratzler then joined the panel to discuss why it is so vitally important that Oklahomans wear a face mask or face covering to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Oklahoma has experienced a COVID-19 resurgence over the past few weeks. Several hundred people tested positive for coronavirus each day, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,075 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday – a record high for Oklahoma.

So far, 23,441 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19, and 438 people in Oklahoma have died because of the virus.

Dr. Bratzler also spoke about why Gov. Stitt should mandate a statewide requirement for face masks to be worn in public.

Norman, Stillwater and Tulsa have all mandated the public wearing of face masks, and Oklahoma City will vote on a mask ordinance on Friday.

Stitt has repeatedly said he will not make such a mandate, but he also said he will not stand in the way of municipalities that do.

Superintendent Hofmeister then joined the panel.

Kevin asked Superintendent Hofmeister several questions about how schools will with respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming fall semester, including whether the start of the semester would have to be delayed, and what would have to happen to necessitate such a delay.

Kevin also asked the superintendent what schools will do to meet the nutritional needs of low-income students who are engaging in distance learning.

Superintendent Hofmeister shared her thoughts on the Oklahoma Education Association’s call for the state to give a mandate on when to shut down a school and when to shut down an entire school district.

The OEA, on Thursday, called upon Gov. Stitt, Superintendent Hofmeister and other top state leaders to require the wearing of masks of everyone at school.

Superintendent Hofmeister responded to the face mask in school issue.

The Flash Point team then briefly spoke about a surprising occurrence in Oklahoma politics – superstar rapper Kanye West qualifying to appear on the Oklahoma General Election ballot as an independent presidential candidate.

The panel concluded the show by discussing what polls are showing in the race between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

