Flight diverted to Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport after passenger assaults flight attendant

Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A flight was diverted to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant.

Capt. Arthur Gregory with the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to KFOR that the passenger assaulted the flight attendant Thursday night and that the plane had to reroute from its original destination and land at Will Rogers World Airport.

The air marshal who was onboard the flight had the unruly passenger in custody when the plane landed in Oklahoma City, according to Gregory.

Oklahoma City police officers escorted the suspect off the plane and detained him until the FBI arrived.

FBI agents questioned the man. He is being held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The FBI will file charges.

Gregory did not have information on the plane’s flight path or what led to the man allegedly assaulting the flight attendant.

More information will be provided here on KFOR once it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

