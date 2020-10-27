Flights being affected by storm at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you were planning to catch a flight on Tuesday, crews at Will Rogers World Airport say you will want to check your flight status before heading out the door.

Airport maintenance crews at Will Rogers World Airport have been preparing for the early winter storm. Officials say they are ready to treat runways, taxiways, roadways and walking surfaces to maintain airport operations.

Officials say it is unlikely the airport will close, but many airlines will likely reduce their flights and operations significantly as a precaution.

Southwest Airlines has already canceled four flights that were scheduled to leave on Tuesday morning. Delta Air Lines has also canceled a 6 a.m. departure for Tuesday morning.

Other airlines have experienced delays with the storm’s arrival. The most likely causes for additional flight delays will be airline de-icing procedures prior to flight departures and brief periods when airport crews may need to close runways/taxiways to treat, brush or scrape frozen precipitation.

If travelers have flexible schedules and are interested in changing their flight, a majority of the airlines are already waiving reservation change fees due to the impact of COVID-19 on the air travel industry. Those changes are made through their airline’s customer care number or they can visit the airline’s website.

Besides the work they will be doing on the airfield, airport maintenance crews will be diligent in clearing Terminal Drive and sidewalks connecting travelers to the terminal; however, drivers and pedestrians should use extra caution when navigating during icy weather.

As always, the airport urges travelers and visitors to regularly check their flight’s status through their airline prior to coming to the airport. Most airlines offer flight updates via mobile app, text notifications or the airline’s website.

Travelers can also check their flight status on the arrivals and departures pages at flyokc.com.

