Flights impacted by winter storm in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you were planning to fly out of Oklahoma City on Monday, you will want to check your flight status before heading to the airport.

Josh Ryan, with Will Rogers World Airport, says there were several cancellations on Sunday due to the winter storm that moved through the region.

He says that the major impact on Monday will be on flights departing out of Oklahoma City.

“Departures today because we didn’t have any of those flights come in last night that could stay on the ramp overnight. Of course, airlines had concerns about snow and winter precipitation building up on the aircraft overnight,” Ryan said.

Ryan says maintenance crews will be working throughout the day to make sure the runways are clear for flights that are on schedule.

Before you head to the airport, check your flight status at the airport’s website.