Flix Brewhouse hiring employees ahead of Oklahoma City opening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new dine-in cinema that is set to open next month announced that it is hiring staff.

Flix Brewhouse is the first-of-its-kind dine-in cinema and eatery with a fully integrated brewery.

Officials say they are bringing 75 to 100 new jobs to the new location in Oklahoma City, including servers, brewers, cooks, box office attendees, and managerial positions.

“We are excited to join the Oklahoma City community and do our part in making the world a happier, craftier place,” Flix General Manager Nick Toros said. “Especially during a time when so much of the community has suffered from job loss, we look forward to providing our neighbors with jobs in a friendly atmosphere.”

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Flix has also invested in an indoor air quality system to improve the experience for staff and guests.

“We want to ensure we’re creating a safe environment for our guests and our soon-to-be staff,” Toros continued. “We look forward to opening our doors and welcoming the Oklahoma City Community to its new favorite movie theater.”

Interested applicants can apply online or go to Flix Brewhouse, located at 8590 Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City, and interview on the spot.

The Oklahoma City location is set to open to the public in early September.

LATEST STORIES: