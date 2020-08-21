Flix Brewhouse looking to hire 75-100 employees in the next two weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “We’re really wanting to get great candidates who love movies, who love craft beer,” General Manager Nick Toros said.

While many businesses are cutting staff, Flix Brewhouse is looking to add up to 100 employees in the next two weeks.



Flix Brewhouse mixes the love of movies with a passion for beer.



“There’s not another dine-in cinema brewery in the entire world,” General Manager Nick Toros said.



Located along the Broadway Extension in Northeast Oklahoma City, Flix Brewhouse has nine movie screens and a full menu, including several beers on tap from local brewers.



“So, we’ll have seven to 12 rolling beers on tap. We’ll have 10 to 20 guest taps and you can even get it car-side to go,” Toros said.



The cinema brewery concept first opened in Texas in 2011.



Oklahoma City is its 10th location, and one that’s been brewing for years.



“This city is so on the rise and growing and exciting. The things that are happening downtown, and the brewery scene, for being so young, is sooo good,” Toros said.



But plans dried up when the pandemic started. Work on the building ended months ago, but the opening was delayed due to a lack of new movies and COVID-19 health concerns.



It’s something owners have addressed as they now plan to welcome patrons.



“So we’ve added a plasma ionizer in every theater. What that does, it filters all of the air and takes out any bacteria and particles about every five to eight minutes,” Toros said.



And they tell us several other precautions will be in place to let you catch a flick and a cold brew safely.



For more information, visit https://www.flixbrewhouse.com/employment.