Flix Brewhouse reopening after months of closure

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After months and months of closure, Flix Brewhouse in Oklahoma City is reopening its doors.  

The movie theater offers a unique experience with an in-house brewery, full menu, and bar.  

The theater has been in Oklahoma for more than a year, but it has been closed longer than it has been open.

“As time went on, you get more and more nervous about what the outcome looks like,” said General Manager Nick Toros.

Because the movie industry relies on movies coming out, Flix Brewhouse simply didn’t have enough movies to show for some time.  

“The movie industry is unique in that you could be in a movie theater in the middle of Alaska and there hasn’t been a COVID case within 100 miles of you, but there were no movies, you’re still not open while other businesses are doing well and coming back to life,” said Toros.  

Toros says the time to reopen is perfect because the summer movie line up is fantastic.

“Fast 9, then Black Widow, then Shang-Chi, there’s just so much coming out in a row. It’s exciting to come out to the movies.”

Flix Brewhouse reopens Thursday, June 24.

For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit their website.

