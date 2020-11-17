Flix Brewhouse suspending operations due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new cinema that recently opened its doors in Oklahoma City says that it has decided to suspend operations due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Flix Brewhouse announced that it has temporarily suspended its remaining operations effective immediately until the national public health emergency is substantially abated.

“We’ve done everything in our power to create the safest out-of-home entertainment experience in the movie theater industry, and guest acceptance of our enhanced in-theater protocols is extremely positive. Unfortunately, the negative impacts of this third major surge on moviegoing frequency and the global availability of first-run film coupled with the lack of federal coronavirus relief for hard-hit businesses like independent cinemas are presently insurmountable obstacles,” said Flix CEO Allan Reagan.

“Our incredible store operations teams worked long and hard to restart the business after the lengthy spring and summer shutdown, but since then national case counts have spiked by a factor of six times. Having to close the doors again is absolutely heartbreaking. But effective and safe vaccine candidates, improved therapies for the ill, and renewed government focus on fighting the pandemic are hopeful indicators that America has the capability to permanently get this virus under much better control. And when that time comes, there will be an immense logjam of incredible motion pictures ready to be released,” Reagan added.

LATEST STORIES: