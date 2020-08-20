Flix Brewhouse to open to the public in September

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new movie theater and microbrewery is set to open its first Oklahoma location next month.

Flix Brewhouse will open to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“After postponing our opening date due to the COVID-19 outbreak, our excitement has only continued to build,” Flix General Manager Nick Toros said. “We look forward to opening our doors and bringing a new experience to the Oklahoma City Metro.”

Flix auditoriums feature state-of-the-art digital projection and sound, comfortable stadium seating, parabolic screens, reserved seating, and server call systems that allow guests to order silently.

“We’re changing the game for movie theaters and moviegoers across the country,” Toros continued. “No longer are guests coming to just sit down and watch a movie — they’re coming to encounter an elevated experience that will keep them returning for more.”

Guests will be able to eat hand-tossed pizzas, tasty burgers, and wings while trying out dozens of craft beers. Officials say Flix has its own craft beers and more than 11 taps of local craft beer favorites including Angry Scotsman, Anthem, Coop Ale Works, Elk Valley, Iron Monk, Lively, Prairie Artisan, Roughtail, Skydance, Stonecloud, and Vanessa House.

Due to the pandemic, Flix has also invested in an indoor air quality system that treats the air in an occupied space.

Also, guests will be required to wear masks upon entrance.

“Upon entry, masks will be required by guests but can be taken off while seated if eating or inside the theater or at a table in the Pub. Guests that are not consuming food or drinks should wear their masks when in their auditoriums,” the theater said in a news release.

Flix will premiere Christopher Nolan’s newest blockbuster “Tenet” while offering promotions like $1 popcorn, $1 sodas, and $3 Flix beers.

LATEST STORIES: