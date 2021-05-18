Flood watch issued for much of southern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As several rounds of severe weather and storms move across Oklahoma, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of southern Oklahoma.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the following counties:
- Logan
- Payne
- Washita
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Oklahoma
- Lincoln
- Grady
- McClain
- Tillman
- Comanche
- Stephens
- Garvin
- Murray
- Pontotoc
- Coal
- Cotton
- Jefferson
- Carter
- Johnston
- Atoka
- Love
- Marshall
- Bryan.
The flood watch remains in effect through Wednesday morning.
Drivers are being warned to not drive into high water.