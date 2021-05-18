Flood watch issued for much of southern Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As several rounds of severe weather and storms move across Oklahoma, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of southern Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the following counties:

  • Logan
  • Payne
  • Washita
  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Oklahoma
  • Lincoln
  • Grady
  • McClain
  • Tillman
  • Comanche
  • Stephens
  • Garvin
  • Murray
  • Pontotoc
  • Coal
  • Cotton
  • Jefferson
  • Carter
  • Johnston
  • Atoka
  • Love
  • Marshall
  • Bryan.

The flood watch remains in effect through Wednesday morning.

Drivers are being warned to not drive into high water.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report