Flood watch issued for much of southern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As several rounds of severe weather and storms move across Oklahoma, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of southern Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the following counties:

Logan

Payne

Washita

Caddo

Canadian

Oklahoma

Lincoln

Grady

McClain

Tillman

Comanche

Stephens

Garvin

Murray

Pontotoc

Coal

Cotton

Jefferson

Carter

Johnston

Atoka

Love

Marshall

Bryan.

The flood watch remains in effect through Wednesday morning.

Drivers are being warned to not drive into high water.