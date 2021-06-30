Flooding causing issues at Arcadia Lake

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As rain continues across Oklahoma, officials at Lake Arcadia say it may impact your Fourth of July plans.

Officials say parts of Arcadia Lake are closed to the public due to the recent rainfall and the rising water levels.

At this point, lake officials say several trails, campgrounds, and docks are closed due to the rising water levels at the lake.

On Wednesday morning, Arcadia Lake was about nine feet above normal levels.

“One of the things, when we have heavy, heavy rains, you get debris and trash in from all the streams and creeks that feed into the lake. So we urge a lot of caution,” said Casey Moore, spokesperson for City of Edmond.

If you are planning to head to the lake, you are encouraged to call ahead of time to learn what is open.

To see some of the closures, visit the city’s website.