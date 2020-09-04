Flooding from Monday night downpour causes extensive damage to bridge in OKC residential area

This bridge at Woodbridge sustained heavy damage as a result of flooding caused by heavy rain Monday night.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heavy rains poured down on Oklahoma City Monday night, causing extensive flooding across the area, including flooding that badly damaged a local bridge.

Floodwaters submerged a bridge in Oklahoma City’s Woodbridge area Monday night.

The flooding receded, but it left behind heavy damage to the bridge.

Take a look at these photos of the bridge that KFOR Vice President and General Manager Wes Milbourn took on Thursday:

Wes also recorded this video:

The bridge is located near the Ski Island area.

Tragically, local 49-year-old father-of-two Monte Williams died in Ski Island after rushing floodwaters swept him away late Monday night.

Ski Island, a neighborhood near MacArthur and Britton in Oklahoma City, is prone to flooding when heavy rains are involved.

Oklahoma City firefighters in a boat located Williams’ body Thursday morning under a boat that was on a lift in a channel that leads to a spillway.

