Flooding from Monday night downpour causes extensive damage to bridge in OKC residential area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heavy rains poured down on Oklahoma City Monday night, causing extensive flooding across the area, including flooding that badly damaged a local bridge.
Floodwaters submerged a bridge in Oklahoma City’s Woodbridge area Monday night.
The flooding receded, but it left behind heavy damage to the bridge.
Take a look at these photos of the bridge that KFOR Vice President and General Manager Wes Milbourn took on Thursday:
Wes also recorded this video:
The bridge is located near the Ski Island area.
Tragically, local 49-year-old father-of-two Monte Williams died in Ski Island after rushing floodwaters swept him away late Monday night.
Ski Island, a neighborhood near MacArthur and Britton in Oklahoma City, is prone to flooding when heavy rains are involved.
Oklahoma City firefighters in a boat located Williams’ body Thursday morning under a boat that was on a lift in a channel that leads to a spillway.
