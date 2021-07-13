Flower delivery truck stolen from Oklahoma store

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Warr Acres are looking into the theft of a recognizable truck.

On July 10, officers with the Warr Acres Police Department were called to Flowerama, located near N.W. 50th and MacArthur Blvd., following a theft.

The victim told police that a man stole their delivery truck and headed east on N.W. 50th St.

Authorities were able to obtain surveillance images of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the theft.

If you have any information on the crime, call (405) 789-3329.

