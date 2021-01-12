Flower shop that helps people transition out of homelessness opens in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A flower shop that is helping people transition out of homelessness is now open in Oklahoma City.

If you visit Curbside Flowers, you might think it’s a typical florist.

However, organizers say the shop also offers education and job skills training to people while also seeking to break down social stigmas surrounding homelessness.

“Flowers are beautiful, and so are people,” said Ranya Forgotson, director of the Curbside program. “It’s incredibly important to us that we help put a face and a name to the issue of homelessness in our community. We want people to be able to see someone beyond just the problem that they’ve experienced.”

Curbside Flowers, located at 522 N. Classen Blvd, will operate as a full-service flower shop providing flower delivery, a small retail shop, wedding and event floral.

“For many who have struggled with homelessness for an extended period of time, traditional employment can be out of reach,” said Forgotson. “Barriers like not having an ID, an address to put on a job application or access to regular hygiene facilities are just a few of the challenges that people can face.”

If you’ve driven around Oklahoma City, you might have seen the people wearing green vests selling ‘The Curbside Chronicle’ at street corners.

The Curbside Chronicle, which is a program of the Homeless Alliance, provides employment opportunities to people who are experiencing homelessness.

Magazine vendors learn time management, money management, and social skills and are paired with case managers to work on goals and start on housing.

Now, Curbside Flowers will allow the organization to employ people ready to transition into a more traditional work environment.

Each vendor will earn a college certificate in retail floral design through a partnership with OSU-OKC and will be trained in the Curbside Flowers retail shop, helping participants build job skills, gain work experience and grow in self-confidence.

“Businesses and nonprofits each have a place in this world,” said Forgotson. “But organizations that combine the two and use businesses practices to improve their community have always inspired me. Oklahoma City is such an amazing community, and the people here have been so supportive. We are excited to open the flower shop, and can’t wait to see how the community lifts up our employees.”