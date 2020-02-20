Flu deaths continue to rise in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health experts in Oklahoma say the flu continues to take a toll on the Sooner State.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced this week that 240 Oklahoma patients had been hospitalized with the flu, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 1,970 since Sept. 1.

Also, health experts say the death toll associated with the virus rose, bringing the total number of deaths in Oklahoma to 36 since the flu season began in September.

Official data indicates that one patient was younger than 5 years old, another was between 5 years old and 17 years old, while six were between the ages of 18 and 49 years old. The other 28 patients were over the age of 50 years old.

Health officials said the flu claimed the lives of 85 Oklahomans last flu season and led to more than 2,891 hospitalizations statewide. Last flu season was the longest flu season in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.