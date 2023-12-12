OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Along with the holiday season, flu season is in full swing.

Doctors say the flu shot appears to be effective this year at preventing severe cases. The bad news is that not as many people are getting the shot.

“We’ve been, you know, talking about the COVID vaccine and then there was a new RSV vaccine and people have just gotten tired of taking vaccines,” said Dr. Hal Scofield. A professor with the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

That’s the definition for a term Scofield called “vaccine fatigue.”

“In some ways and adults are not taking the vaccine very well,” he said. “Parents are not vaccinating their children very well.”

As of early Nov. the CDC said just short of 150 million people have gotten a flu shot. That number is down just 2 percent from the same time last year and it’s also down 11 percent from 2021.

“Protect you completely from getting the disease by 60 percent, but also almost entirely protecting people from serious disease that may require hospitalization,” he said.

Scofield said some medical experts attribute the lower numbers to last winters outbreak of an Omicron COVID subvariant. Although it was the dominant strain, only 16 percent of the population got a booster shot to fight it. In Oklahoma, that number was 12 percent.

“Serious illness from flu is almost totally preventable by the vaccine,” Scofield said.

There’s good news though! Peak flu season generally doesn’t come until late January or into February, but it can come sooner. Scofield said this years shot is showing effectiveness at preventing serious illness. He also said people shouldn’t let past experiences affect this years decision to get it.

“It’s a different flu and a different flu vaccination,” he said talking about different vaccines made from data that is collected each year to combat different strains of influenza.

Between 2010 and 2022, the CDC estimated that the flu has resulted in between 9 million and 40 million illnesses, 100,000 and 700,000 hospitalizations and 5,000 and 52,000 deaths annually.