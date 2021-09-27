Flu shots available for free for Oklahoma children

Flu vaccine myths can confuse people trying to decide whether to get a shot.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health officials continue to stress the need to take precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, the health department is encouraging all Oklahomans to get their flu shot.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot as soon as they are able this flu season with children being a high priority.

The CDC’s Vaccines for Children program supplies flu shots at no cost to Oklahoma children age 18 and under who are uninsured, underinsured, on Medicaid, or American Indian/ Alaska Native.

The VFC flu shots are available at specific providers across the state, including Oklahoma’s 68 county health departments and the state’s fleet of Mobile Wellness Units.

“The flu shot is particularly important for at-risk populations who may experience the potentially serious complications of influenza,” states Dr. Fauzia Khan, director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Immunization Service. “CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends that everyone six months of age and older should get the flu shot every season with rare exception.”

On average, about eight percent of the U.S. population gets sick from flu each season. Children tend to be the most likely to get sick from the flu.

In addition to children, it is recommended that pregnant women, individuals 65 years and older, and those with certain chronic health conditions, get a flu shot by the end of October.

Most health insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid (SoonerCare), cover the cost of an annual flu vaccination. Flu shot options are also available for Oklahomans without insurance.

To learn more about finding flu shots in Oklahoma, visit fightflu.health.ok.gov. Oklahomans can also call the 2-1-1 helpline or contact their county health departments for assistance.

The Center for Disease Control Vaccine Finder website at vaccines.gov also lists flu shot providers in Oklahoma and nationwide.