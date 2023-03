TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Sen. Markwayne Mullin has invited former President Trump to Tulsa for the NCAA wrestling tournament in Tulsa.

Mullin and Gov. Kevin Stitt are set to be present with Trump at the BOK Center for the 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Saturday according to The Tulsa World.

State & local officials say they will help with security if Secret Service makes a request for assistance.