Following delay, 9 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health officials across the state continue to warn Oklahomans to take precautions against COVID-19, the number of cases has jumped in the Sooner State.

On Tuesday afternoon, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 27,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

Although not all of the information was available, Interim Commissioner of Health Col. Lance Frye said there were 894 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma following the technical error.

On Monday, health officials announced that numbers have been lower in Oklahoma due to a “technical data entry issue.”

“Due to technical difficulties related to data automation, case counts for Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20 are low and do not reflect real-time data. The same technical glitch occurred on June 5 and June 18 and the issue was resolved on both occasions within 24 hours. When the technical issue is resolved, people can expect to see a significant bulk increase in the number of new cases reported that does not reflect an increase in the rate of infection. OSDH and other public health officials throughout the nation are dealing with outdated data systems and are often dependent on fax machines and manual data entry. OSDH is in the midst of an upgrade to the Public Health Investigation and Disease Detection of Oklahoma (PHIDDO) disease reporting system that will make the date entry process more efficient. Statement from Oklahoma State Department of Health

“OSDH is highly focused on COVID-19 testing, effectively tracing cases and ensuring those individuals who test positive are quarantined as quickly as possible before they spread the virus to others,” said interim Commissioner Lance Frye. “We recognize the significant issues we’ve experienced in the past and are working to eliminate them by incorporating new technology to enhance the current system as we work towards a long-term solution.”

During a news conference on Tuesday, officials said they were still experiencing some technical difficulties, which led to a delay in the release of the latest numbers.

Authorities also said they discovered 820 positive cases that had not been previously reported.

Specific county data was not available on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say nine additional people have died, bringing the total to 461 deaths connected to COVID-19.

A man in the 50 to 64-year-old age group in McCurtain County

A man in the 65 and older age group in Noble County

A female in the 36 to 49-year-old age group, and two men in the 65 and older age group in Oklahoma County

A woman in the 65 and older age group in Pottawatomie County

A man in the 65 and older age group in Rogers County

Two women in the 65 and older age group in Tulsa County.

Currently, officials say there are 613 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 19,750 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

