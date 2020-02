OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You can reminisce this spring with Foo Fighters as they go on tour for their silver anniversary!

The band is commemorating their silver anniversary in some of the same cities where their first shows took place in 1995.

The Van Tour 2020 will make a stop in Oklahoma City at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Thursday, April 16.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

More information can be found here.