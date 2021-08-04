Foo Fighters fans concerned about Oklahoma heat, Zoo Amphitheatre water bottle policy ahead of Saturday’s concert

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Foo Fighters fans are concerned about a policy at the Zoo Amphitheatre not allowing them to bring water bottles inside the venue with temperatures expected to reach the high 90s on Saturday in time for the concert.

“I’m concerned as someone who’s going to be in the GA section in the very front,” Diana Wires told News 4.

Wires is traveling to Oklahoma City from Indiana for the Foo Fighters concert at the Zoo Amphitheatre on Saturday.

She’s worried about the venue’s policy that does not allow patrons to bring in their own water.

“I know in, I believe it’s Kansas City, they are allowing one or two in. In Cincinnati, they allowed two sealed water bottles in, just trying to make sure people don’t get dehydrated,” she said.

Wires was at the Cincinnati show and she told News 4 even after drinking those two water bottles, she passed out before making it inside the venue.

“I went to the ER before the show, I never actually made it into the venue and it was actually cooler than it was going to be at the Oklahoma City show. So, I’m nervous about that,” Wires said.

Zoo Amphitheatre management sent News 4 the following statement:

This is the venue’s policy on all concert events and this artist has given this mandate as well for safety and security measures. Rules may change on long festivals. •We strongly encourage all patrons to bring their large water bottles to the venue while standing in line to stay hydrated. We encourage everyone to hydrate, wear protective gear / sunscreen and take all measures necessary to be comfortable. Small handbags can even hold a small sanitizer and bug spray for germs and insects respectively. •Patrons will be asked to dispose of their water bottles once their ticket has been scanned. •This policy keeps the line moving so that we can have security safely check 9000 patrons. Sold Out concerts at this venue do not allow for empty containers, chairs or blankets as we would not be able to get everyone through the gates in time for the show. •There are water fountains inside for hydrating and numerous options for purchase. We want everyone to be safe and feel beyond grateful that projected temps are in the mid nineties instead of the typical 100s that we see in August at this venue. We have had numerous sold out shows where the weather wasn’t in our favor in August and are excited for the projected clouds and 95 degrees along with the magic that happens when that sun touches the horizon on Saturday night.

“The people who are in the pit section, or what’s called the GA section up front, you usually can’t leave. If you leave, you lose your spot,” said Wires. “So that’s my concern, especially after having heat stroke last week.”