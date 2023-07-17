OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KFOR) — Emergency SNAP benefits officially stopped in Oklahoma in March. Three months later, food pantries are feeling the affects.

The Free Food Pantry says they’ve seen a drastic increase in those who use their services since those emergency snap benefits ended. Now, their canned items are out of stock, which makes serving the community harder.

“We’re at the bottom of the barrel right now, you know, financially and the storage is completely empty at the present time,” said Sister Mable Stoss, the Founder and President of Free Food Pantry, Inc.

For 33 years, the Free Food Pantry has served the Oklahoma community with canned items and delivering produce to those in need. Now, the demand to help has doubled.

“We have had an increase and calls since the government stopped, uh, giving the extra allowance for the people living in food stamp program. So we had quite a number of extra calls,” said Stoss.

Though she says the need to help others doesn’t stop just because the calls are increasing.

“We’ve had some first time callers when they’re call, they’re so ashamed, you know, to call, but i let them know that everybody needs help sometime at one time or another in my life, that they will need assistance,” said Stoss.

One of those people, Thomas Jackson, who’s been working with the pantry for years.

“I was in a kind of a homeless situation when I first met Sister Mable…25 years…a long time ago and I met her and she helped me get back on the right track and she helped turn my life around,” said Thomas Jackson, recipient of free food pantry.

Oklahoma Human Services says in 2022, more than 408,000 families were using SNAP benefits in the state.

“We have seen an increase in applications in the snap program…it peaked in April of 2020 and the levels haven’t really gone down even to pre pandemic levels. Even since last month, we’ve seen an increase,” said Amy Roberts, Deputy Director of Food and Energy OK Human Services.

The Free Food Pantry says despite the demand and lack of food in stock, they’re determined to help the community in any way they can.

“Call Sister Mable, she’ll be there to give you a helping hand,” said Jackson.

To reach out to the Free Food Pantry call (405) 721-6763.

To learn more about SNAP Benefits and the application process, visit Oklahoma Human Services.