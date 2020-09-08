Food, school supplies being sent across Oklahoma to families in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An organization that fights hunger is deploying semi-trucks across the state to deliver food and educational supplies to families in need.

Feed the Children says its goal is to help teachers and families who are trying to navigate teaching virtually or in-person during the pandemic.

They say they hope to help hundreds of educators and students who are running low on supplies.

Organizers say Feed the Children is sending five semi-trucks to 10 different Oklahoma cities on Tuesday.

The plan is to send supplies to the following areas:

  • Putnam City
  • El Reno
  • Ponca City
  • Ada
  • Enid
  • Lawton
  • Pauls Valley
  • Duncan
  • Hinton.

