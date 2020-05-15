Football fans closely eyeing fall 2020 season as OU, OSU provide updates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Football fans across the state are waiting for their favorite teams to return to the gridiron amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gathering at the stadium is a treasured tradition for many fans. In fact, some say they can’t bear the thought of not being there this fall.

“25 years and this is my absolute passion,” said Sooner football season ticket holder John Castillo. “It’s my one go-to thing throughout the year.”

Castillo and his family worked their way to some great seats.

“Seven rows up from the field,” he said. “Right at camera length. So I got on TV all the time.”

Castillo even feels like he may have had a hand in Baker Mayfield’s Heisman win.

“Baker, you can thank me. I got him across the table,” he said.

But in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the near future of sports is uncertain.

Both OU and OSU have announced plans to re-open their campuses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging schools to use caution, saying in-person classes this fall may be a “bridge too far.”

“Even at the top speed we’re going, we don’t see a vaccine playing in the ability of individuals to get back to school this term,” Fauci said.

The NCAA president says if students aren’t on campus, student athletes shouldn’t be either.

Closer to home, OU head football coach Lincoln Riley says he’s confident his Sooners will play this season but there’s no need to rush.

“All this talk of these schools wanting to bring players back June 1st is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard,” Riley said on Thursday. “And so we’ve got to be patient. We’ll get one good shot at it.”

In April, Mike Gundy said he’d be ready to bring players back May 1st as long as proper testing and safety measures were in place.

After facing some backlash, he apologized, stating that safety is his top priority.

Both OU and OSU are working with season ticket holders to ensure they will not lose money if fans cannot attend games in the fall.

On Thursday, OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said the school is not investigating alternatives to the current non-conference schedule, saying it would cause a chain reaction affecting other games and schools.

Castillo says he is concerned about the safety of players and staff as well as fans. He says if he does get to attend games, he’ll be wearing his mask.

“It’s just been such a part of us,” he said. “Not just me but my wife and our kids.”

OSU says it had a 99% renewal rate for season ticket holders this year.

As part of the “Orange Carpet Service” Philosophy, OSU is offering extended payment plans for season ticket holders as well as refunds for tickets to games if fans are not permitted to attend.