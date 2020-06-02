FOP members gather to support Oklahoma City police chief for actions during protests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As protests continue across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, more than 100 members of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gathered to support Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley.

Following a series of protests over the weekend in Oklahoma City, the local chapter of Black Lives Matter issued a series of demands from city leaders.

The first demand involved Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley.

“An apology from Police Chief Wade Gourley and Mayor David Holt and the immediate resignation of Gourley, whose lack of leadership resulted in aggressive actions by the police towards peaceful protesters, escalating tensions and resulting in violence that could have been avoided,” the demand stated.

FOP comes out to support police chief

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley

On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gathered on the steps of City Hall to support Gourley.

“Our organization does not always agree with our chiefs, and Chief Gourley is no exception,” OKC FOP President John George said. “However, we will defend him when he is attacked for the way he and our command have led our department through these protests, which have unfortunately turned into riots. We see no reason for the chief to apologize, much less resign. We completely support the way he has handled a difficult situation.”

“Our officers have showed tremendous professionalism and restraint. They should be commended, not ridiculed, and certainly not by elected officials who should know the truth,” he said. “Every day, our officers see how this community supports them. We know they will continue their excellent work.”

“We would like to add that we hear the people peacefully protesting and other concerned citizens,” George said. “Just as they do not want to be judged because of a few bad actors in the crowd who stir up violence and other criminal acts, we ask they not judge all police officers because of a horrendous incident in Minnesota and other isolated incidents around the country. 99.9% of officers are great people who just want to protect and serve their communities to the best of their ability.”

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police gather at OKC City Hall to show support for Police Chief Wade Gourley