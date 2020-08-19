For 2nd day in a row, 17 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the second day in a row, health officials say there are 17 additional COVID-19 deaths in the Sooner State.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 49,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 597 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.2% increase.

Officials say there were 17 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 699.

Right now, officials say there are 566 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 385 (6 deaths) (294 recovered)

Alfalfa: 6 (3 recovered)

Atoka: 89 (1 death) (71 recovered)

Beaver: 40 (39 recovered)

Beckham: 102 (1 death) (57 recovered)

Blaine: 46 (42 recovered)

Bryan: 522 (3 deaths) (430 recovered)

Caddo: 483 (20 deaths) (388 recovered)

Canadian: 1,347 (9 deaths) (1,168 recovered)

Carter: 375 (5 deaths) (328 recovered)

Cherokee: 531 (3 deaths) (393 recovered)

Choctaw: 209 (1 death) (173 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,336 (61 deaths) (2,881 recovered)

Coal: 46 (36 recovered)

Comanche: 905 (11 deaths) (822 recovered)

Cotton: 21 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Craig: 95 (1 death) (79 recovered)

Creek: 711 (19 deaths) (600 recovered)

Custer: 247 (211 recovered)

Delaware: 480 (20 deaths) (404 recovered)

Dewey: 14 (9 recovered)

Ellis: 5 (4 recovered)

Garfield: 656 (9 deaths) (437 recovered)

Garvin: 248 (4 deaths) (222 recovered)

Grady: 478 (7 deaths) (425 recovered)

Grant: 17 (16 recovered)

Greer: 84 (8 deaths) (71 recovered)

Harmon: 32 (26 recovered)

Harper: 13 (10 recovered)

Haskell: 94 (1 death) (59 recovered)

Hughes: 184 (3 deaths) (134 recovered)

Jackson: 546 (7 deaths) (507 recovered)

Jefferson: 34 (31 recovered)

Johnston: 60 (45 recovered)

Kay: 271 (11 deaths) (231 recovered)

Kingfisher: 171 (133 recovered)

Kiowa: 34 (1 death) (28 recovered)

Latimer: 102 (2 deaths) (88 recovered)

Le Flore: 449 (3 deaths) (336 recovered)

Lincoln: 250 (3 deaths) (160 recovered)

Logan: 248 (1 death) (213 recovered)

Love: 81 (71 recovered)

Major: 38 (1 death) (36 recovered)

Marshall: 123 (1 death) (103 recovered)

Mayes: 376 (8 deaths) (293 recovered)

McClain: 503 (4 deaths) (431 recovered)

McCurtain: 902 (29 deaths) (779 recovered)

McIntosh: 210 (3 deaths) (178 recovered)

Murray: 81 (71 recovered)

Muskogee: 614 (16 deaths) (452 recovered)

Noble: 92 (2 deaths) (83 recovered)

Nowata: 67 (1 death) (57 recovered)

Okfuskee: 89 (3 deaths) (59 recovered)

Oklahoma: 11,921 (135 deaths) (10,129 recovered)

Okmulgee: 522 (3 deaths) (454 recovered)

Osage: 575 (12 deaths) (399 recovered)

Other: 7

Ottawa: 433 (3 deaths) (374 recovered)

Pawnee: 172 (3 deaths) (136 recovered)

Payne: 836 (4 deaths) (723 recovered)

Pittsburg: 493 (9 deaths) (333 recovered)

Pontotoc: 213 (2 deaths) (188 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 631 (9 deaths) (425 recovered)

Pushmataha: 118 (104 recovered)

Roger Mills: 9 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Rogers: 1,163 (23 deaths) (906 recovered)

Seminole: 268 (5 deaths) (208 recovered)

Sequoyah: 451 (4 deaths) (343 recovered)

Stephens: 224 (3 deaths) (189 recovered)

Texas: 1,083 (7 deaths) (1,057 recovered)

Tillman: 59 (1 death) (57 recovered)

Tulsa: 11,763 (122 deaths) (10,281 recovered)

Wagoner: 996 (23 deaths) (821 recovered)

Washington: 716 (39 deaths) (592 recovered)

Washita: 36 (29 recovered)

Woods: 22 (20 recovered)

Woodward: 56 (39 recovered).

In all, officials believe there are 7,177 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 42,047 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 16, 2020, a Washington National Guard medic wears full protective equipment while explaining to a driver how to insert a swab into their nasal passage at a coronavirus test site in Yakima, Wash. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Yakima County hard, with cases surging far faster in than in the rest of the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industries, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

