TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Forbes named the Cherokee Nation a Top 10 Best In-State Employer of 2022.

Forbes and Statista Inc. announced their rankings this week, listing the Cherokee Nation as the No. 10 Best-in-State Employer in Oklahoma for the government services industry.

The new ranking is the first time Forbes recognized the Cherokee Nation, which is headquartered in Tahlequah, as one of Oklahoma’s best employers.

“It’s a great honor for Cherokee Nation to be recognized as among the leaders in Oklahoma by the Forbes brand,” Chief Hoskin said. “At Cherokee Nation, we believe in taking care of our employees and have made great strides by raising the minimum wage, offering mental wellness leave, ensuring gender equality and implementing family leave benefits so that our employees are supported and in turn can better serve our citizens.”

Forbes recognized 35 Oklahoma organizations, including Oklahoma Heart Hospital, PayCom, Boeing and OG&E among others in the Top 10.

“We have long held that Cherokee Nation is among the most successful government services entities and this is acknowledged today by industry experts,” Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said.

Forbes’ list had 51 rankings – one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. It was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans who work for businesses that have at least 500 employees.

Surveys were anonymous, and the final list ranks the 1,382 employers that received the most recommendations, according to Forbes.

Tribe officials recently announced they are raising minimum wage, in increments, to $15 an hour by October 2025.

They also gave incentives to workers who got the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and provided hazard pay.

Other recent Cherokee incentives allow workers to take two paid hours of mental wellness leave each month. Employees are also entitled to paid family leave for births, adoption or foster placement of a child in the home.

Around 98 percent of Cherokee Nation workers completed a domestic violence training course in May to raise awareness and recognize the signs of domestic violence.