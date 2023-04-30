SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – At a sold-out show Saturday night, Foreigner donated $10,000 to Community Renewal to help out victims of the Shawnee tornadoes. They also auctioned off a pair of guitars from the band and raised $8,500 according to Manager Phil Carson.

“When we heard about the tornadoes we got immediately very concerned and wanted to do whatever we could to help and thank God we can,” said Foreigner’s bassist Jeff Pilson.

“We couldn’t play in Oklahoma and not try and help out in any way we can,” said Foreigner Band Manager Phil Carson.

Foreigner’s Jeff Pilson on stage at the Grand Casino in Shawnee. {KFOR}

Carson says they were watching KFOR on Saturday morning and saw a segment on how donations and volunteers are needed.

When handed a check for $10,000 Community Renewal Executive Director Brandon Dyer said he was surprised.

“We cannot thank Foreigner enough for this check that will go directly to the folks we know in our community. Honest hard-working people who we’ve known for years,” said Dyer. “This money will really go to repair their lives. We cannot thank Foreigner enough for this.”

“We can’t really give out volunteers but what we can do is donate and try to encourage people to help,” said Carson.

Community Renewal’s Brandon Dyer accepting the donation from Foreigner. {KFOR}

“We’re certainly doing our best to help out and we hope that you do too,” said Pilson.

If you are interested in either donating money or time to Community Renewal to help out victims you can click here.

The band is on their Farewell tour this year. Saturday night’s show began around 8 p.m. and was held at the Grand Casino Hotel in Shawnee.

The next stop for Foreigner will be Park City, Kansas Sunday, and Topeka, Kansas May 2. For more information or where you can find tickets click here.