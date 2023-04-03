OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Forestry Services is urging Oklahomans to continue using extreme caution as hazardous fire conditions continue in the Sooner State through Wednesday.

Forestry officials say Tuesday will see a particularly dangerous fire environment brought on by drought-impacted wildland fuels, similar to what Oklahoma experienced Friday.

Fire weather forecast. Map courtesy Oklahoma Forestry Services.

Northwestern Oklahoma has “high potential” for both significant fires (greater than 5,000 acres) and wildfire outbreak (high number of fires that present life-threatening potential), according to OFS.

“Numerous fires burning hundreds to thousands of acres are anticipated,” said OFS. “Any new wildfires will likely spread very rapidly and be much harder for crews to fight.”

OFS is urging all Oklahomans to:

Avoid all activities that may spark a wildfire.

Report fires to 911 immediately.

Evacuate as informed by law enforcement and emergency responders.

Monitor for Fire Warnings issued for Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) wildfire incidents.

For wildfire information, county burn ban resolutions, and the Oklahoma “Wildfire Situation Report,” visit the OFS website.