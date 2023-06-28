OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Medical Board has filed a complaint against a local doctor who claims her clinic was the target of a cyber attack, leaving former patients unable to get their medical records.

“It just makes me sick, what she has done to so many people and and seemingly doesn’t care,” said Amber Godfrey, a former patient.

Godfrey suffers from severe allergies. She went to Dr. Amy Darter at the Oklahoma Institute of Allergy Asthma and Immunology for treatment. If she doesn’t get her regular scheduled shots, it’s hard for her to breathe.

For months, the doors of the clinic have been closed with signs that said they’ve been hit by a cyber attack.

“We first noticed something in regards to a cyber issue in early February,” said Dr. Darter to KFOR in May.

“You just weren’t able to get [patient’s] files?” asked News 4.

“Yes, logging in, we became unable to access to it, to access files,” said Dr. Darter.

Now, Godfrey’s only option is to go to another doctor.

“If they could at least give me the records, I would still have to order a new serum, but I’d at least know what to order. But, without the records [the other doctors] have no idea,” said Godfrey.

A new complaint from the Oklahoma Medical Board said they received more than 70 complaints, mostly centered around patients not being able to get their records.

“This is pretty unusual,” said Lyle Kelsey, Executive Director of the State Medical Board.

In the document, investigators said Dr. Darter “provided no credible evidence to support her claims” of a cyber attack.

Investigators asked the company that controls the records, who said there was no attack, the patient’s charts were available, and “they would assist defendant if she asked.”

The complaint also said staff continued to treat patients “without consulting patient charts.”

One patient allegedly had an adverse reaction to an injection. Another was asked by an employee what medication and dosage they take because they could not access the records.

“It’s not really that it’s a cyber attack. It’s the fact that they don’t have the things that they’re supposed to maintain for their patients that,” said Godfrey.

“It’s pretty convoluted. It’s confusing to follow,” said Kelsey. “So, it’s not going to be an easy hearing by any means.”

That hearing is set for September. Kelsey said the board will hear from Dr. Darter, staff, and patients to determine if the allegations are true. If proven, she could lose her medical license.

Dr. Darter is also facing a million dollar lawsuit from a pharmaceutical company.

Darter’s medical license is set tot expire on July 1st, the board says she is allowed to try to renew it.

We tried to reach out to Dr. Darter by calling her clinic, but that number did not work. We also called her public relations representative and attorney. Both said they do not have a number to reach the doctor.