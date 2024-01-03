JONES, Okla. (KFOR) — The former Assistant City Clerk in Jones who is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars was arrested and has since bonded out of jail.

Jones city leaders and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are sharing more on what allegedly happened over the years long investigation.

“A dollar gone from our town is a dollar too much. It doesn’t matter the amount. It’s detrimental to our town,” said Missy Wilkinson, the Mayor of Jones.

That’s what the Mayor of Jones said when reacting to the thousands of dollars missing from city records.

Jones Police said throughout the investigation, they gave state agents evidence to help in the case.

State Auditor, Cindy Byrd, shared a report on Tuesday showing $59,683 was never deposited into city accounts between 2016 and 2019.

Court documents show only $38,470 of that missing money happened while Lucas was employed.

“What’s interesting about that is $21,000 of that was for a time period after the individual admitted to taking money was terminated, so these practices were still questionable after this individual was terminated,” said Cindy Byrd, the State Auditor.

“In terms of the other numbers and funds that you guys saw and released in that audit, that is still part of our investigation at this time,” said Hunter McKee, the PIO for OSBI.

The OSBI said Lucas admitted to stealing the money twice admitting most of the time she used it to gamble as stress relief.

As the investigation continues, questions still remain with the two other workers in city hall during the time the money wasn’t deposited into city records.

OSBI said they both agreed to take polygraph tests last year, but backed out a week later.

“We don’t want this. We’ll do everything we can in our power to keep this from happening again,” said Bryan Farrington, Jones Police Chief.

The other Assistant City Clerk who was employed when the allegations started left the job in 2022.

Tammy Wallace, the current City Clerk, is on voluntary administrative leave as the investigation continues. She has not been charged with any offense related to the Investigative Audit.

The Town of Jones has added more job roles within City Hall to prevent something like this from happening again. They also added new security measures by using surveillance cameras around the office.

The full statement from the Town of Jones is below.

