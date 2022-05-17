CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Canadian County Deputy has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate multiple times while transferring her from a Marshall County jail.

“What he did was wrong. And no one is above the law,” said OSBI Spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman.

The OSBI said former Canadian County Deputy, David Wayne Loman is facing charges of forcible sodomy, sexual battery, and engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses after allegedly assaulting a female inmate three times during a transport from Marshall to Canadian Counties in early April.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Loman allegedly told the victim he “specifically requested” the job because ‘he knew there was a female that needed to be picked up.’

“To abuse your power and your authority in such a way,” said Arbeitman. “It’s appalling.”

One minute after picking her up on April 7, Loman allegedly drove to a car wash in Madill two blocks away from the jail and ‘removed her handcuffs, and instructed her to take off her brassiere.’

“Basically pulled out of the jail, pulled over, and started assaulting her pretty much right way,” said Arbeitman.

After crossing into Carter County 40 minutes later, the former deputy parked at a secluded oil leasing site to allegedly assault the woman a second time and force her to have oral sex.

The two then drove to Jefferson County to pick up another inmate.

Before getting out of the cruiser, Loman allegedly assaulted the woman for the third time.

“Three different assaults, in three different counties, all in his cruiser,” said Arbeitman. “To then be brave enough to say something to basically the boss of the person who did this to you. I think that’s incredible.”

The victim reported the assault to Canadian County jail staff on April 12.

The woman told investigators Loman told her if she snitched he would ‘tell them he got lost, and they would both be in trouble.’

“Sheriff West, when he learned about this allegation, he hoped it wasn’t true. But if it was, that he wanted to send him away for a very long time. And immediately contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations within minutes of finding out they requested their assistance in investigating this allegation,” said Deputy Adam Flowers during a phone call with News 4.

Documents show Loman resigned from the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office immediately before the investigator interviewed him.

During the interview, Loman said he parked at the car wash to check the victim’s charges.

He also admitted to stopping at the Carter County oil leasing site because ‘he got lost on the drive and needed to check his GPS.’

The investigator said, “Loman also admitted to exiting his vehicle in the oil lease driveway to release flatulence for a few minutes, but denied moving to the passenger side of the vehicle or touching [the victim] while there.”

The investigator notes in the affidavit, “Loman couldn’t provide an explanation as to how he could get lost on a four-lane highway that was a virtual straight line for almost the entire distance.”

After the interview, another sheriff’s deputy drove Loman back to his home.

During the drive, Loman allegedly told the driver that he ‘was going to jail,’ he ‘needed to get an attorney,’ and that he was ‘in a bad, bad, bad, way/spot.’

Loman was later arrested on May 9 at his home.

The OSBI said Loman was held on a $25,000 bond and made bail.

According to online court records, Loman has not been officially charged yet.