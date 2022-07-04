DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A community is mourning after an Oklahoma man died while cliff jumping at Grand Lake.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Grand River Dam Authority received an emergency call about a man who jumped from the cliffs in the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake.

Witnesses say the young man didn’t resurface.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene and found the man’s body in about 31 feet of water.

Although his identity has not been confirmed by authorities, friends and family identified him as 20-year-old Brexten Green.

Green, who attended Cashion High School, was set to begin his second year at Emporia State University in Kansas.

“It’s a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family,” said Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins. “Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family.”

Green was an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Coaches Association, and led Cashion High School to a state championship.

He was a District A-3 Player of the Year as a senior.

“He was committed to being the best player he could be and would have developed into a great player for us because of those characteristics. He was a typical ESU player that lived the core bricks of our program and we will miss him dearly,” said Higgins. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Brett and LaMae and the entire family.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.