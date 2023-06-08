OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The former CEO of Dippin’ Dots was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend and then walking outside naked.

It’s not the first time Scott Fischer has had a run-in with the law over a girlfriend. News 4 first reported an arrest in 2018. In 2021, his ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit against him for sharing intimate photos of her.

This week, he was arrested for allegedly strangling his current girlfriend.

In the arrest affidavit from Nichols Hills Police, 44-year-old Scott Fischer came home from work on Tuesday, intoxicated.

Fischer and his girlfriend got into an argument around 5:45 PM. Nearly 6 hours later, the argument escalated. He grabbed her throat and choked her.

The report says his girlfriend tried to get away and Fischer threw her over the couch, hitting her.

Police say there were small droplets of blood on the cushions.

When his girlfriend called 911 for help, the report says he tried to stop her.

Nichols police say when they got to the house, Fischer was standing naked on the front lawn and was arrested.

“He was arrested for domestic abuse by strangulation, interfering with a 9-1-1 call, indecent exposure, and public intoxication,” said Steven cox, Chief of Police at Nichols Hills police.

In 2018, Edmond police say he was arrested for a DUI after crashing into two homes in Edmond.

In 2021, the lawsuit filed against him for sharing private, intimate photos of his ex-girlfriend shows a history of drinking problems. Fischer had a bond of $10,000. He has since been bonded out of jail.